India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
BANGALORE Jan 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Citigroup Inc's efforts to sell the bank's OneMain consumer lending unit to private equity buyers have ended without a deal in place, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
* The Dutch government has appointed Credit Suisse to advise on a potential sale of its stake in UK-based uranium-enrichment company, Urenco, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: