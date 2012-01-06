BANGALORE Jan 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Citigroup Inc's efforts to sell the bank's OneMain consumer lending unit to private equity buyers have ended without a deal in place, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

* The Dutch government has appointed Credit Suisse to advise on a potential sale of its stake in UK-based uranium-enrichment company, Urenco, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.