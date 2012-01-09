Saudi Arabia says Qatar airspace closure to protect citizens from threats
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's aviation body said on Tuesday that closing its airspace to flights from Qatar was within its sovereign rights to protect its citizens from any threat.
BANGALORE Jan 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Axa, one of Europe's largest insurers, has raised a fund that will invest up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.18 billion)towards the development of offices and shopping centres across the continent, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
* Wm Morrison Supermarkets is in talks to acquire the "big box" stores occupied by electronics chain Best Buy to sell products from its Kiddicare range, the Sunday Telegraph reported.
* Royal Bank of Scotland may offer a multi-million pound dowry to bidders for its stockbroking business in its bid to secure a sale, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.
* India's Aditya Birla Group is evaluating a possible buyout of the South African operations of France's Lafarge SA , the world's largest cement company, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
* Zimbabwe has instructed bankers for Impala Platinum's local unit Zimplats to pay $28.3 million in outstanding royalty payments, which the platinum miner is disputing, state media reported on Monday.
* Algeria has decided to acquire 51 percent of Vimpelcom's Djezzy mobile phone unit and Vimpelcom will stay on as operator, the Algerian state news agency reported on Sunday.
* Loss-making European publisher Mecom is looking to sell its Polish division, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
TOKYO, June 13 Japan has no plan to set a one-size-fits-all rule restricting regional banks from holding government bonds, Taro Aso, minister in charge of financial regulation, said on Tuesday.