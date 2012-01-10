UPDATE 1-German minister says Air Berlin situation is "precarious"
* Comments come as government studies possible loan guarantee
BANGALORE Jan 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co has approached Australian consumer brands company Pacific Brands on a possible buyout valued at about $614 million, the Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday.
* Hostess Brands Inc, a U.S. wholesale baker, is again preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
June 13 Sears Canada Inc said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives including selling itself, and flagged doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern, following years of losses and declining sales.