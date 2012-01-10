BANGALORE Jan 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co has approached Australian consumer brands company Pacific Brands on a possible buyout valued at about $614 million, the Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday.

* Hostess Brands Inc, a U.S. wholesale baker, is again preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.