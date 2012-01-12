BANGALORE Jan 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Thomas Cook, the cash-strapped UK parent of Thomas Cook India, has decided to sell its Indian arm to raise money to help its troubled global operations, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.

* Japan's Olympus Corp is scouting the global electronics industry for a friendly investor to help it recover from an accounting scandal and has put Sony and Panasonic on its shortlist, a newspaper said on Thursday.

* French utilities EDF and GDF Suez are set to compete for a large share of a 10 billion euro ($12.69 billion) offshore wind development off the coast of France, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

* CIT Group Inc will no longer provide loans to Sears Holdings Corp suppliers to finance their shipments to the retailer, a Bloomberg report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.