Jan 13 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* European foodmakers Nestle SA and Danone SA have placed bids to buy Pfizer Inc's baby formula business, Bloomberg said.

* Qatar National Bank (QNB) reached the final stage of talks to buy Franco-Belgian bank Dexia's Turkish unit Denizbank, Star newspaper reported without giving a source.

* Eastman Kodak Co is in advanced talks with Citigroup Inc to obtain financing that would be used if the money-losing photography company files for bankruptcy protection, Bloomberg said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

* French mutual insurer Groupama has put its brokerage operations and UK business up for sale as the group tries to strengthen its balance sheet, the Financial Times reported.

* Federal prosecutors have launched a criminal inquiry into Diamond Foods Inc's payments to walnut farmers, an action that could throw into doubt its pending purchase of Pringles from Procter & Gamble Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Japan-based Nomura Holdings Inc has postponed plans to raise $500 million for its Indian Infrastructure Fund, the Mint reported, citing two officials familiar with the development.

* German cartel authorities are set to approve Gazprom's purchase of a minority stake in natural gas supplier Verbundnetz Gas (VNG), German daily Handelsblatt said.