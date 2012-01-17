BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.23 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
BANGALORE Jan 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* BB&T Corp and Toronto-Dominion Bank are among the suitors in talks to acquire BankUnited Inc, according to a report by Bloomberg news.
* Investment bank Morgan Stanley plans to tell employees this week that bonuses will drop, with cash payouts capped for now at $125,000, The Wall Street Journal reported.
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.