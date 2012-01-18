BANGALORE Jan 18The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* The California Public Employees Retirement System is selling a portfolio of 28 housing communities to a partnership between San Diego-based developer Newland Real Estate Group LLC and an affiliate of Japan's largest home-building company, Sekisui House Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Elpida Memory will seek an equity tie-up with U.S. rival Micron Technology, a newspaper said on Wednesday, as the Japanese firm confronts mounting pressure from looming debt repayments and a deteriorating memory chip market.

* Private equity firm Cinven has signed a deal with Intermediate Capital Group to buy its patent business CPA for 950 million pounds ($1.46 billion), the Daily Telegraph said on Wednesday.