BRIEF-Weizmann approves purchase of 300,000 preferance shares at 100 rupees each
* Says approved purchase of 300,000 preferance shares at 100 rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE Jan 18The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* The California Public Employees Retirement System is selling a portfolio of 28 housing communities to a partnership between San Diego-based developer Newland Real Estate Group LLC and an affiliate of Japan's largest home-building company, Sekisui House Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Elpida Memory will seek an equity tie-up with U.S. rival Micron Technology, a newspaper said on Wednesday, as the Japanese firm confronts mounting pressure from looming debt repayments and a deteriorating memory chip market.
* Private equity firm Cinven has signed a deal with Intermediate Capital Group to buy its patent business CPA for 950 million pounds ($1.46 billion), the Daily Telegraph said on Wednesday.
