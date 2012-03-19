March 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Private equity firm Blackstone is in exclusive talks to take over 100 million euros ($132 million) of commercial property loans owned by Societe Generale as the French bank seeks to curb its real estate exposure, the Financial Times reported.

* Flag Telecom, controlled by Indian billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications, has filed initial papers on the Singapore Stock Exchange to raise up to $1.5 billion through an initial public offering, the Business Standard reported.

* India's Future Group, the country's largest retailer which owns Pantaloon Retail, is looking to sell stakes in brands and units to raise funds and help cut the group's $1.6 billion debt, the Economic Times reported.

* New yuan loans by Chinese banks are expected to reach about 800 billion yuan ($126.53 billion) in March, the China Securities Journal reported, citing industry sources and analysts.