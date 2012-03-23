March 23 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Exxon Mobil Corp has put 78 French gas stations on the block, part of a wider effort to sell out of such activities in Europe following similar moves in the United States, financial daily Les Echos reported on Friday.

* The German government will increase its stake in European aerospace group EADS to 12 percent this year, more than planned, a German paper reported.