March 29 The following corporate finance-related story was reported by media on Thursday:

* Dutch electronics group Philips has sold property on its high-tech campus in the south of the Netherlands to Dutch entrepreneur Marcel Boekhoorn for 450 million euros ($598 million), a local newspaper reported.

* Hospitals chain Fortis Healthcare India is in talks with private equity firms Carlyle Group and TPG Capital India to sell a 15-20 percent holding, the Mint reported, citing sources close to the development.

* Westfield Group, the world's second-largest shopping mall owner, is close to selling seven malls in the United States to Starwood Capital Group for about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Deals of the day: