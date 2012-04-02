BANGALORE, April 2 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, plans to list his $11
billion cement business, Dangote Cement, on the
London Stock Exchange next year, the Financial Times reported in
Monday.
* Bailed-out insurer American International Group is
looking at the possibility of purchasing whole loans as another
investment vehicle, leveraging the growing market share of its
mortgage insurance business, the company's chief executive said
in an interview with the Financial Times.
* Germany's Daimler AG may be interested in
buying Italian motorcycle maker Ducati, which is also being
courted by rival German carmaker Audi, the premium cars arm of
Volkswagen, newspaper Corriere della Sera said on
Sunday.
* A consortium of 19 banks, led by State Bank of India
, has approved the financial restructuring plan of
debt-laden state-run airline Air India, the Business
Standard newspaper reported on Sunday.
* Indian media group Anandabazar Patrika aims to buy out
STAR Group's 26 percent stake in their Indian television joint
venture, the Business Standard reported on Monday.