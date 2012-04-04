BANGALORE April 4 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Toshiba Corp plans to build a new NAND flash
memory plant in Japan as early as this summer as demand for
mobile devices continues to expand, the Nikkan Kogyo newspaper
reported on Wednesday.
* US Airways Group sees $1.5 billion in synergies
from a potential merger with AMR Corp, the bankrupt
parent of American Airlines, The Wall Street Journal reported on
Tuesday.
* Veolia Environnement may take a direct stake in SNCM, the
Marseille-based operator of ferry services to Corsica, Les Echos
reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.
* The chief executive of DHL Express, a division of Europe's
biggest mail and express delivery group Deutsche Post DHL
, told Handelsblatt he is not interested in making any
big takeovers at the moment.
* French state-owned power company EDF is likely to
win three offshore wind-farm sites in a government tender, Le
Figaro reported on Wednesday.
* Telecom Italia is considering a spin-off of its
access network, the Executive Chairman of Italy's biggest
telecoms group told Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.