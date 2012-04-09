BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
BANGALORE, April 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Thomas Cook is close to securing a 1.2 billion pound ($1.90 billion) lifeline from its lenders to secure the future of the world's oldest travel company that issued three profit warnings last year, the Sunday Times reported.
* Major shareholders in Tesco have called on the world's third-biggest retailer to rethink its strategy and improve its struggling domestic market, the Sunday Times reported, three months after the group issued a shock profit warning.
* German carmaker Audi has won the backing from parent Volkswagen to build a new plant in Mexico, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.
* German sportswear group Adidas plans to slash the number of products it offers by a quarter to improve its profitability, chief executive Herbert Hainer told a newspaper.
* Packaged-ice maker Reddy Ice Holdings Inc is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to hand ownership to a hedge fund holding the company's debt, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* India's Reliance MediaWorks, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, is in talks to sell a stake in some of its movie theaters to Mexico's multiplex operator, Cinepolis, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Monday.
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year