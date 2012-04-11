BANGALORE, April 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* The retail arm of South African bank FirstRand aims to spend almost 2 billion rand ($254 million) in the next 12 months on expanding its entry-level banking network and its presence in Africa, the unit's head told the Business Day newspaper.

* Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov may trade part of his stake in the country's No.2 mobile phone operator MegaFon for control in next-generation telecoms provider Yota, business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.

* The operator of the planned Shanghai Disney theme park has secured a 12.9 billion yuan ($2 billion) syndicated loan for the construction of the park, Chinese media reported on Wednesday, a boost for Walt Disney Co as it embarks on a newly announced animation venture in China.