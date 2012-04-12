BANGALORE, April 12 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Stakeholders in Russia's No.2 mobile phone operator
MegaFon have returned to the idea of floating its
shares on the stock market, Kommersant business daily said on
Wednesday, citing industry sources.
* Anheuser Busch InBev has emerged as the lead
bidder for Cervecería Nacional Dominicana SA in a deal valued at
about $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
* Chinese banks are offering first-time home buyers
discounts on mortgage-interest rates in a partial return to
supportive measures in place before the government instituted
tough restrictions to cool its overheated property market, state
media reported on Thursday.