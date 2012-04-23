BANGALORE, April 23 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Swiss drugmaker Roche is looking for alternatives
after it dropped a $6.8 billion hostile offer for genetic
specialist Illumina, Der Sonntag newspaper reported on
Sunday.
* American private equity firm First Reserve has appointed
JP Morgan to sell British oil services firm Acteon for
about 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), The Sunday Times
reported.
* Britain's second-biggest insurer Aviva is expected
to announce the sale of its American life assurance business
Aviva USA next month on which it will make a loss of 1 billion
pounds ($1.6 billion), the Sunday Times reported.