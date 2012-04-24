BANGALORE, April 24 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Rosneft, Russia's largest crude producer, is in
talks with Italian group Eni to jointly develop the
Black Sea Val Shatskogo deposit, the Kommersant daily reported.
* Franco-Belgian bank Dexia is contesting an
equity capital cut at Austrian state-owned "bad bank" KA Finanz,
the Witschaftsblatt paper reported, citing unidentified sources.
* Tokyo Electric Power Co has accepted a proposal
for the government to take a majority stake in return for an
injection of 1 trillion yen ($12.3 billion) public funds in
July, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, citing unidentified
sources.
* Swiss food group Nestle may sell about 10-15
percent of the $11.85 billion baby food business it is buying
from Pfizer to address antitrust concerns, Bloomberg
reported.
* Toshiba is no longer bidding for bankrupt
Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory, the Mainichi daily reported.
* A Tunisian businessman claims he was shut out of
SNC-Lavalin Group's biggest Tunisian construction
project because he refused to pay a bribe to one of the Quebec
company's top North African executives, the Globe and Mail
reported.
Deals of the day: