April 26 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Bilfinger Berger, Germany's second-largest
builder, has offered to buy Italian real estate group Prelios's
German assets, 51 percent of its Italian assets, and
10 percent of its asset management fund, Italian daily Il Sole
24 Ore reported.
* Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman's Alfa-Group, wants to raise its stake in mobile phone
operator Vimpelcom, Altimo's chief executive was quoted
as saying.
* Egyptina group EFG Hermes finalised talks to
sell a 60 percent stake to Qatari QInvest, a deal aimed at
merging some of the operations of the Middle East investment
banks, independent Shorouk newspaper reported.
* Takaoka Electric MFG and Toko Electric,
two companies affiliated with Tokyo Electric Power Co,
will merge their businesses under a new holding company around
October, the Nikkei business daily reported.
* BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, will
join with China's sovereign wealth fund CIC to launch a
China-focused investment fund likely to be worth several billion
U.S. dollars, the Financial Times quoted a senior CIC official
as saying.
Deals of the day: