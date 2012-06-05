June 5 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

- New lending at China's "Big Four" state banks totaled 253 billion yuan ($39.75 billion) in May, while credit across all financial institutions grew an estimated 700 billion yuan, the China Securities Journal said on Tuesday.

- Japan's scandal-tainted Olympus Corp is considering raising about 50 billion yen ($640 million) through a third-party share allotment, the Sankei Shimbun reported on Tuesday.