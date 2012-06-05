US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
June 5 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
- New lending at China's "Big Four" state banks totaled 253 billion yuan ($39.75 billion) in May, while credit across all financial institutions grew an estimated 700 billion yuan, the China Securities Journal said on Tuesday.
- Japan's scandal-tainted Olympus Corp is considering raising about 50 billion yen ($640 million) through a third-party share allotment, the Sankei Shimbun reported on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.