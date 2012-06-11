Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
June 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Goldman Sachs is close to signing a deal to sell its hedge fund administration business to U.S. bank State Street Corp, the Financial Times reported in its Monday edition.
* General Electric is considering breaking off large parts of its lending business amid investor concerns that the conglomerate has become one of the largest banks in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
* Volkswagen is in the early stages of examining whether to take a stake in troubled U.S. truckmaker Navistar International in order to close the gap to rival Daimler , the Financial Times Deutschland reported on Sunday.
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties