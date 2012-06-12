BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
- China's insurance regulator is expected soon to announce policies expanding and diversifying insurers' investment scope, in a move to ease restrictions on the sector, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.
- Some JPMorgan Chase & Co directors and executives knew about risky practices by London traders about two years before bad bets caused the company to lose $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.