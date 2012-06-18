CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as investors await jobs data
June 9 Stock futures were little changed for Canada's main stock index on Friday as investors await key economic data.
June 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Axa Private Equity has raised $7.1 billion from outside investors marking the largest fund targeting investors looking to sell out of their buyout positions, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
* Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, the prospective buyer of the London Metal Exchange, said it will look at the lucrative metal warehousing business that has attracted investments from Goldman Sachs and Glencore , the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
LONDON, June 9 Global bond funds attracted their biggest inflows in more than two years, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) said on Friday, as a the UK election and a Gulf political crisis sparked a dash for safe-haven assets.