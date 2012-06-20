BRIEF-Schibsted ASA says completed three tranche NOK 1.9 bln senior unsecured bond issue
* Schibsted ASA says has successfully completed a three tranche NOK 1,900 million senior unsecured bond issue
June 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* China's CITIC Securities has received regulatory approval to launch the country's first domestic buyout fund, the official Shanghai Securities News reported, as Beijing moves to support its struggling mutual fund industry.
* Loss-making Renesas Electronics Corp has agreed with its major shareholders and banks to receive 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in support, but NEC Corp will not provide any loans to the chipmaker, media said late on Tuesday.
