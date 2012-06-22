Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says it has come under cyber attack
DUBAI, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Thursday it had come under a large scale cyber attack.
BANGALORE, June 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Swedish automaker Volvo Car Corp, owned by Chinese manufacturer Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co, is looking for a partner to build vehicles in North America, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an interview with Volvo's chief executive.
* Indian energy major Reliance Industries and its partners BP and Niko Resources plan to spend $4 billion to develop satellite gas fields off India's east coast, the Economic Times reported on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 8 Oil prices rebounded slightly on Thursday from Wednesday's deep sell-off, in part because of a slowdown in U.S. production, after an unexpected surge in U.S. inventories and the return of more Nigerian crude caused the market to fall to one-month lows.