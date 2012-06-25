PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 9
June 9 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGALORE, June 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Anheuser-Busch InBev is nearing a deal to buy the 50 percent of Corona Extra beer maker Grupo Modelo that it does not own, in a move that could cost the Belgian brewer more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
* BlackBerry maker Research in Motion is considering splitting its business in two, separating its struggling handset manufacturing division from its messaging network, The Sunday Times reported.
* Brazilian miner Vale SA is planning to build the world's largest single processing plant to turn palm oil into biofuel by 2015 in a bid to cut its vast fuel costs and to develop the Amazon region, the Financial Times said on Monday.
BRASILIA, June 8 A Brazilian presidential decree raising fines on banks and other companies involved in illicit acts aims to empower the country's central bank and the securities industry watchdog to boost transparency, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.