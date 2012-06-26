BRIEF-Aurora Solar Technologies reports private placement
* Will undertake a non-brokered private placement of 2.7 million at $0.18 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE, June 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Orbitz Worldwide Inc has found that people who use Apple Inc's Mac computers spend as much as 30 percent more per night on hotels, so the online travel agency is starting to show them different, and sometimes costlier, travel options than Windows visitors see, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* The founder and top shareholder of struggling Australian surfwear maker Billabong International is open to another takeover offer after rejecting an approach earlier this year, the Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday.
* Will undertake a non-brokered private placement of 2.7 million at $0.18 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, June 8 Nordstrom Inc's founding family could face a drawn-out search for backers to help it take the retailer private as investors shy away from brick-and-mortar department stores under assault from Amazon.com Inc and other online competitors.