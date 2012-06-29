BANGALORE, June 29 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Creditors of failed Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc
have agreed to forgive 70 percent of 420 billion yen
($5.3 billion) of debts, the Nikkei business daily reported,
without saying where it got the information from.
* Beauty company Coty Inc is set to file for an initial
public offering as early as Friday that will attempt to raise
about $1 billion and is expected to value the company at about
$7 billion, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar
with its plans.
* Royal Bank of Scotland is set to be fined about
150 million pounds ($232.6 million) for participating in market
manipulation offences similar to those engaged in by Barclays
, the Times reported on Friday, citing informed sources.