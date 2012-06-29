BANGALORE, June 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Creditors of failed Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc have agreed to forgive 70 percent of 420 billion yen ($5.3 billion) of debts, the Nikkei business daily reported, without saying where it got the information from.

* Beauty company Coty Inc is set to file for an initial public offering as early as Friday that will attempt to raise about $1 billion and is expected to value the company at about $7 billion, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with its plans.

* Royal Bank of Scotland is set to be fined about 150 million pounds ($232.6 million) for participating in market manipulation offences similar to those engaged in by Barclays , the Times reported on Friday, citing informed sources.