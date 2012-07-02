BANGALORE, July 2 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* The mystery UK private equity company behind a takeover
approach for Australia's No.2 department store chain David Jones
has said its bid is real, following questions about its
business and assets, Australian media reported on Monday.
* French bank Credit Agricole is in talks to sell
its Greek Emporiki Bank unit and has received interest from
three local lenders, the Financial Times reported, in the latest
sign French banks are drawing back amid ongoing instability on
the euro zone.
* Patron Capital, the owner of British five-a-side football
company Powerleague, is weighing an offer for rival Goals Soccer
Centres in a move that could trigger a bidding war with
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, the Daily Telegraph reported on
Monday.
* Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas dismissed
as "speculation" a report in the Sunday Times, which said the
company was considering putting itself up for sale and had
entered debt restructuring talks with its lenders.
* Swiss engineering group Sulzer is looking for
acquisitions and has the financial firepower to spend in the
range of 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.06 billion), the company's
chief executive told the Sonntagszeitung newspaper in an
interview.
* Dell Inc is close to striking a deal to buy Quest
Software Inc after trumping a private equity group, and
an announcement could come as early as Monday, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.