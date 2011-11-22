Nov 22The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Apollo Global Management and Goldman Sachs have entered the auction for Bank of America Corp's British and Irish credit card portfolios, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

* The retail portion of PCCW Ltd's up to $1.4 billion HKT Trust IPO was undersubscribed at the close of applications on Monday, the Hong Kong Economic Times reported on Tuesday citing market sources.

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)