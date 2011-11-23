Nov 23The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Online luxury clothing retailer Gilt Groupe plans to launch an initial public offering late next year or possibly in 2013, the company's chief executive told the Financial Times.

* Nomura Holdings plans to sell some domestic businesses, including its real estate arm, as Japan's top brokerage rushes to raise cash in an ailing stock market, the Financial Times said.

* Malaysia's Alliance Financial Group Bhd and Hwang-DBS (Malaysia) Bhd may combine some of their units, the Star newspaper reported on Wednesday.

* Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc, the producer of hit movies like "Kung Fu Panda," is in talks to set up a joint venture animation studio in Shanghai as early as January next year, to produce animation and design theme parks, Caijing Magazine reported, quoting government sources.

For deals of the day, click on

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)