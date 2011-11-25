Nov 25 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Air Berlin, Germany's second largest airline
behind Lufthansa is looking for a partner, with its
new chief executive holding talks with several potential
interested parties, a German daily said on Thursday, citing
sources.
* Financial group Hwang-DBS (Malaysia) Bhd has not
considered a merger with Alliance Financial Group Bhd,
a senior executive of Hwang-DBS told the Business Times
newspaper, quashing media speculation about such a move being
imminent.
* Codelco has signaled it is willing to come to a financial
settlement with Anglo American in a spat over a prized
mine in Chile, but the state copper producer said any deal would
not come cheap, the Financial Times reported on
Friday.
* Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp has bought
out a Brazilian grain port operator, as it looks to quadruple
grain exports, the Nikkei business daily said.
(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin)