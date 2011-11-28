(Adds Asco Group)

BANGALORE Nov 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firm Doughty Hanson has agreed to buy Asco Group, the fast-growing oil and gas logistics business, for 250 million pounds ($387 million) from rival Phoenix Equity Partners, the Financial Times reported.

* CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, may place its $5.3 billion projects in China into a real estate investment trust (REIT), Singapore's Straits Times newspaper reported on Monday, quoting a senior executive of the company.

* BNP Paribas, France's No. 1 bank, may sell a private-equity portfolio worth more than $700 million, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* Akamai Technologies, which helps companies improve website performance, is in talks to buy its smaller Israeli rival Cotendo for more than $300 million, the Calcalist financial daily reported.

* Austrian investor Rene Benko plans to expand the chain of Kaufhof department stores internationally if his Signa firm reaches a deal to buy the business from Metro, he was quoted as saying in German media over the weekend.

* Australian carrier Qantas is set to shelve plans for a new premium airline in Asia as global economic turmoil shakes management confidence in the project, the Australian Financial review reported.

* Swiss private bank Sarasin saw a drop in net new money as a result of uncertainty about who would snap up Dutch cooperative Rabobank's majority stake in the bank, Sarasin's chief executive was quoted as saying on Sunday.

