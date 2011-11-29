BRIEF-Bitfinex says DDoS attack on platform is ongoing
* Crypto-Currency exchange Bitfinex says DDoS attack on platform is ongoing, most users will be able to use platform normally though
BANGALORE Nov 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Facebook Inc is considering going public between April and June 2012 with a valuation of more than $100 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* China Everbright Bank Co Ltd has revived its Hong Kong listing plan and has submitted an application to the stock exchange with a scaled-down offering of HK$15 billion ($1.9 billion), the China Securities Journal said on Tuesday.
For Deals of the day click on
(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Crypto-Currency exchange Bitfinex says DDoS attack on platform is ongoing, most users will be able to use platform normally though
ROME, June 14 Italy's Economy Minister confirmed on Wednesday that the rescue of struggling lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca will not involve a "bail-in" that would lead to losses for senior bondholders and depositors.