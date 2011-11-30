BUZZ-Dena Bank surges on report of India govt plan to merge it with stronger lender
** Dena Bank climbs as much as 15 pct to 38.40 rupees, posting its biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 2016
BANGALORE Nov 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* India's Reliance Industries plans to raise more than $1 billion in foreign currency convertible bonds next month, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed senior official at a bank with knowledge of the issue.
* Billionaire philanthropist and investor George Soros may invest at least $50 million to subscribe for shares in the initial public offering of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, Ming Pao Daily News reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the deal.
* South Korea's Hana Financial Group is likely to cut its 4.4 trillion won ($3.8 billion) acquisition of Korea Exchange Bank by around 7 percent and reach a final agreement with Lone Star this week, a media report said.
