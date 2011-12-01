BANGALORE Dec 1 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* The Bank of Spain and Spain's state-backed bank restructuring FROB fund are set to decide as early as Friday whether Banco de Sabadell can buy Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM), the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people involved in the negotiations.

* CME Group Inc, operator of the world's leading energy, grains and precious metals markets, is in talks with China's securities regulator to enter the mainland's financial derivatives market, the official China Daily reported on Thursday.