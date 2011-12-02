US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as banks gain, tech recovers
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.77 pct (Updates to open)
BANGALORE Dec 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Facebook games developer Zynga Inc will sell about 15 percent of its common stock in an initial public offering, Bloomberg said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
* Private equity group CVC is making a mark on its auction of Orange Switzerland by holding talks with one of the bidders about a possible merger with the Swiss telecom firm's rival Sunrise, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.77 pct (Updates to open)
June 13 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, led by a recovery in technology stocks after a two-day selloff and as investors eyed the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.