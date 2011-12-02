BANGALORE Dec 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Facebook games developer Zynga Inc will sell about 15 percent of its common stock in an initial public offering, Bloomberg said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

* Private equity group CVC is making a mark on its auction of Orange Switzerland by holding talks with one of the bidders about a possible merger with the Swiss telecom firm's rival Sunrise, the Financial Times reported on Friday.