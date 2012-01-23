BANGALORE Jan 23 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Volkswagen is considering how to acquire the remaining 50.1 percent of Porsche SE's sports car business prior to November, when put-call options first foresee a deal, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Sunday.

* News Corp is considering bidding for Turkish group Calik Holding's media assets ATV and Sabah, Wall Street Journal reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

* Sony Corp is the leading contender among firms jostling for an equity stake in Olympus Corp, Japanese business weekly Diamond reported on its website, as the scandal-hit medical equipment maker moves to shore up its finances.

* German utility RWE expects to issue 1.8 billion euros ($2.33 billion) worth of hybrid bonds in various currencies over the course of this year, effectively rolling over debts maturing in the same amount, in order to maintain its current credit rating.