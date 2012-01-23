BANGALORE Jan 23 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Volkswagen is considering how to acquire the
remaining 50.1 percent of Porsche SE's sports car
business prior to November, when put-call options first foresee
a deal, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Sunday.
* News Corp is considering bidding for Turkish
group Calik Holding's media assets ATV and Sabah, Wall Street
Journal reported citing sources familiar with the matter.
* Sony Corp is the leading contender among firms
jostling for an equity stake in Olympus Corp, Japanese
business weekly Diamond reported on its website, as the
scandal-hit medical equipment maker moves to shore up its
finances.
* German utility RWE expects to issue 1.8 billion
euros ($2.33 billion) worth of hybrid bonds in various
currencies over the course of this year, effectively rolling
over debts maturing in the same amount, in order to maintain its
current credit rating.