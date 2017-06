BANGALORE Jan 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* NKSJ Holdings, Japan's third-largest non-life insurer, aims to merge its two main units, Sompo Japan and Nipponkoa Insurance, to cut costs and boost efficiency as it confronts the costs of the Thai floods and a stagnant home market, the Asahi newspaper said on Wednesday.

* UniCredit is planning to raise up to 25 billion euros ($32.45 billion) through the issue of covered bonds as the bank moves to open up a new funding avenue, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.