BANGALORE Jan 30The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Facebook plans to file documents as early as Wednesday for a highly anticipated IPO that will value the world's largest social network at between $75 billion and $100 billion, the Wall Street Journal cited unidentified sources as saying on Friday.

* Swiss engineering company ABB was near an agreement on Sunday to acquire US manufacturer Thomas & Betts Corp for about $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Global distressed debt and equity investor Lone Star has submitted a bid to buy 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion)of property loans linked to the wealth management unit of defunct lender Anglo Irish Bank, the Sunday Times reported.

* The break-up of Switzerland's oldest bank Wegelin, involved in a row with US authorities over tax cheats, became necessary when clients pulled 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.35 billion) of wealth, Der Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday, citing unspecified sources.

* Volkswagen's supervisory board will discuss plans to acquire the remaining 50.1 percent of Porsche SE'S sports car business at an extraordinary meeting on February 14, German magazine Der Spiegel reported.

* Genworth Financial Inc is close to appointing joint lead managers for its planned A$800 million ($850 million) float of its Australian lenders mortgage insurance business, the Australian Financial Review said on Monday.

* Mid-market private equity firm HgCapital is looking to sell SHL, the largest private employer of business psychologists in the world, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* Olam International, an integrated supply chain manager and processor of agricultural products and food ingredients, may invest up to $500 million in Russia's dairy sector, the business daily Vedomosti reported on Monday.

* Deutsche Bank is preparing to launch a fund to buy investors' damaged holdings in hedge funds that have failed to recover since the financial crisis, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* JFE Holdings Inc and IHI Corp have reached a basic agreement to merge their shipbuilding business in October to better compete with Chinese and Korean rivals, broadcaster NHK said on Monday.