BANGALORE Feb 2 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Glencore International is nearing an agreement to
combine with Xstrata in a deal that may value the
combined entity at 52 billion pounds ($82.46 billion), Bloomberg
said, citing two people with knowledge of the plan.
* Gerdau SA , the world's second-biggest
maker of long steel products, plans to sell 40 percent of its
mining unit for about $2.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported,
citing a source familiar with the matter.
* Private equity firm TPG Capital is in discussions
with a syndicate of banks to fund a takeover bid for Australian
underwear manufacturer Pacific Brands, the Australian
Financial Review reported on Thursday without citing sources.