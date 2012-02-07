BANGALORE Feb 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Deutsche Bank is expected to cut down the list of about a dozen banks and investors vying for its asset management business with binding bids due on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* The California State Teachers' Retirement System will invest $500 million in infrastructure assets, the Wall Street Journal said, citing officials of the second-largest U.S. public pension fund.

* The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has invited five banks to bid for mortgage bonds of insurer American International Group, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* China may launch a junk-bond market as early as this month or next, local media said, a move that could expand access to credit for small, private firms now largely shut out of China's state-dominated financial system.