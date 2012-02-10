BANGALORE Feb 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Abu Dhabi's Etihad is interested in holding talks with the Irish government over the sale of its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus, the Middle East airline's Chief Executive James Hogan told the Irish Independent newspaper.

* A merger between Russian Presidential hopeful Mikhail Prokhorov's Polyus Gold and rival Polymetal is not imminent after recent talks between core shareholders broke down, sources close to both firms told Russia's Vedomosti.

* Edinburgh Woollen Mill has pulled out of the bidding for Peacocks, putting the Pakistani textile billionaire Alshair Fiyaz in a leading position to buy the failed fashion chain, The Guardian reported in its online edition, citing sources close to the talk.

