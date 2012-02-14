US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
BANGALORE Feb 14The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* U.S. private equity firm General Atlantic LLC is looking to pick up a 'significant' stake in cable company IndusInd Media and Communications, the Mint newspaper said on Tuesday.
* Sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp has obtained a fresh $50 billion capital injection from the People's Bank of China, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.
* China Everbright Bank Co Ltd is aiming for a Hong Kong listing this year to help boost its capital base, its chairman said in remarks published in the official Financial News on Tuesday.
