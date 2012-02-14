BANGALORE Feb 14The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* U.S. private equity firm General Atlantic LLC is looking to pick up a 'significant' stake in cable company IndusInd Media and Communications, the Mint newspaper said on Tuesday.

* Sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp has obtained a fresh $50 billion capital injection from the People's Bank of China, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.

* China Everbright Bank Co Ltd is aiming for a Hong Kong listing this year to help boost its capital base, its chairman said in remarks published in the official Financial News on Tuesday.