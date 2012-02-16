BANGALORE Feb 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba may take its Hong Kong-listed unit Alibaba.com Ltd private at about the price of its 2007 initial public offering for about HK$18 billion ($2.3 billion), the Hong Kong Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.

* Australian surfwear group Billabong International has received a A$766 million ($821 million) takeover offer from a private equity group that is believed to be TPG Capital , the Australian Financial Review reported on Thursday, without naming its source.

* A state bailout fund for Tokyo Electric is likely to agree to less than 50 percent voting rights despite its planned 1 trillion yen ($12.8 billion) capital injection but will seek more if the troubled utility does not improve, Sankei newspaper reported on Thursday.