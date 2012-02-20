US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
BANGALORE Feb 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Pfizer Inc plans to raise about $3 billion this year through a part-flotation of its animal health division, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
* German utility E.ON is willing to sell minority stakes in its offshore wind parks and is holding preliminary talks with interested parties, a German newspaper quoted the head of its renewable operations as saying.
* The Swiss central bank has informed South Korea of its intention to buy the Asian country's domestic government bonds for the first time, a Seoul newspaper reported, citing a finance ministry official.
