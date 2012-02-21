BANGALORE Feb 21 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Designer apparel and accessories company Michael Kors
Holdings Ltd plans to open 100 stores in the greater
China region in the next three to five years to tap the
burgeoning market for luxury goods, the South China Morning Post
reported on Monday.
* Jingdong Mall, dubbed China's Amazon.com, plans to apply
for a Nasdaq listing in March at the earliest after the Chinese
online retailer delayed its plans to proceed with an initial
public offering late last year amid weak sentiment, the South
China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.
* Chinese regulators are working on rules aimed at widening
financing channels for the country's insurance companies as the
industry is under pressure to replenish capital, the official
China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday, citing
unidentified sources.
* Sovereign wealth funds from the United Arab Emirates and
Kuwait are among foreign investors that have pledged to buy
shares in India's state-run Oil & Natural Gas Corp,
the Economic Times reported on Monday.
* China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), the
country's largest oil and gas producer, is planning a logistics
hub in Dubai to minimise possible disruptions from geopolitical
risks in the Middle East and North Africa, the China Daily
reported on Tuesday.
* India's Kingfisher Airlines Ltd plans to
return some aircraft voluntarily to lessors after defaulting on
payments and has seen a fresh exodus of pilots, local media
reported.