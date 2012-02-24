US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
BANGALORE Feb 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Taiwanese memory-chip maker ProMOS Tech will sell its 12-inch wafer fab to contract chipmaker Global Foundries, industry paper Digitimes reported, at an estimated price of T$20-T$30 billion ($676 million-$1 billion).
* Japan may give Elpida Memory an extension on government guarantees for loans and preferred stock so it can have more time to talk with Micron Technology about a capital tie-up, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.
Deals of the day:
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.