BANGALORE Feb 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Taiwanese memory-chip maker ProMOS Tech will sell its 12-inch wafer fab to contract chipmaker Global Foundries, industry paper Digitimes reported, at an estimated price of T$20-T$30 billion ($676 million-$1 billion).

* Japan may give Elpida Memory an extension on government guarantees for loans and preferred stock so it can have more time to talk with Micron Technology about a capital tie-up, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

