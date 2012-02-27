BANGALORE Feb 27 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* British banks Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland
may access the European Central Bank's three-year, low
interest loans facility this week, the Financial Times reported
on Monday.
* India's Kingfisher Airlines is talking with two
foreign carriers about a potential rescue package that could be
announced within days, Kingfisher's chairman, Vijay Mallya, said
in an interview with the Times newspaper on Monday.
* Malaysia's Berjaya Group founder Vincent Tan plans to
list 7-Eleven Malaysia Bhd and its Money Online (MOL) Internet
business next year in a move that will raise more than 600
million ringgit ($199 million) combined, local media reported on
Monday.
* Blackstone Group LP is expected to announce a $2
billion equity investment in Cheniere Energy Partners on
Monday as a bet on U.S. natural-gas exports, the Wall Street
Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.