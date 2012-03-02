BANGALORE, March 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* U.S.-based Starbucks Corp is planning to strengthen its presence in Europe and grab market share from Switzerland's Nestle in the area of instant coffee, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

* Nissan Motor Co plans to revive the Datsun nameplate to sell inexpensive cars tailored for emerging markets from 2014, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday, as the Japanese automaker revs up its efforts to tap fast-growth countries.