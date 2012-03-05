US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
BANGALORE, March 5 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* A team of top proprietary traders at JPMorgan Chase & Co is set to launch what is likely to be one of the largest hedge fund start-ups in 2012, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
* European aerospace group EADS is considering doing without part of a development loan for its Airbus unit worth 500 million euros ($660 million) from the German government as a dispute escalates regarding the group moving operations from Germany, a paper reported.
* Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan has sold his $3 billion worth of power assets to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a government-owned strategic development company, The Star newspaper reported on Monday, quoting sources.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.